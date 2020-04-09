Tom Brady's legend is born: Watch Michigan QB lead 2000 Orange Bowl comeback

Why did the New England Patriots take a chance on a slow, unathletic quarterback in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft?

You can see part of the reason Thursday night.

ESPN is airing six classic college football games Thursday, including the 2000 Orange Bowl between Michigan and Alabama -- in which a young Tom Brady led the Wolverines to a 35-34 victory in his final college game.

The football world didn't realize it yet, but this was a vintage Brady performance: He helped Michigan storm back from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter, then threw a touchdown pass in overtime that helped seal the win over a strong Alabama team. (Shaun Alexander scored three TDs for the Crimson Tide in this game.)

Brady's final stat line: 34 of 46 for 369 yards and four TD passes.

Bill Belichick became the Patriots' head coach three days after this game, and we'd imagine it was on his mind when he nabbed Brady at No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Here's how to watch Brady's final game at Michigan:

When: Thursday, April 9, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN





