The build up to "The Match" has been phenomenal.

Future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, and legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will compete in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Saturday to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Brady and Mickelson will take on Woods and Manning, and the trash talk between the two teams leading into the event has been awesome. Manning and Brady, in particular, have thrown plenty of (friendly) jabs at each other. Of course, that's to be expected when you have four of the most competitive athletes of this generation getting ready to compete in a sporting event.

If you weren't already excited for this golf match, the video that Brady posted to his Instagram page Tuesday should do the trick.

Check it out in the post below:

"The Match" is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The event will take place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and it will be broadcast on TNT.

Even though Brady and Manning won't be squaring off on the football field, the competitiveness between them no doubt will still be very high.

Tom Brady's latest Instagram video will get fans hyped for 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston