Tom Brady's last TD ball that Mike Evans gave away sells for $518K

Mike Evans gave away another milestone Tom Brady ball.

The fan kept it this time and turned it into a small fortune.

According to auctioneer Leland's, the presumed final touchdown of Brady's career sold for $518,628. Bidding for the ball started at $100,000 with the final price arriving after 23 bids early Sunday morning. Leland's didn't reveal the name of the seller or the winning bidder. But the seller's presumably a very fortunate fan sitting in the end zone when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round in January en route to its Super Bowl win.

With 3:20 remaining in the game, Brady found Evans for a 55-yard touchdown that cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 27-20. Evans, as is his practice, immediately flipped the ball into the end zone as a souvenir for a Bucs fan.

The Rams went on to a 30-27 win, and Brady wouldn't throw another touchdown pass. With Brady's retirement announced in January, the ball Evans casually tossed away gained tremendous value — something the Bucs receiver surely wasn't thinking about in the moment.

But he's been here before.

Bucs negotiated return of previous milestone Brady ball

In October, Evans gave away another touchdown ball to a Bucs fan named Byron Kennedy. This ball just so happened to be the 600th touchdown of Brady's career. The significance of that ball was immediately clear, and Bucs staffers went into the stands to negotiate its return.

Kennedy gave it back only to later find himself chided by Brady, who told Peyton and Eli Manning on "Monday Night Football" the next day that Kennedy "lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away." The value of the milestone ball was estimated anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000. Now it's part of Brady's personal trophy collection.

Kennedy did come away with some autographed gear, Bucs season tickets and a bitcoin from Brady valued at roughly $63,000 at the time. If he held on to the bitcoin, he's watched its value plunge to roughly $38,000 as of Sunday.

Whomever caught the final touchdown ball from Evans was apparently taking notes on the ordeal and cashed in for more than half a million dollars on Sunday. The winning bidder, meanwhile, took a big gamble and has to hope that Brady's tease about unretiring is just that — a tease. If Brady does return to the NFL and throws another touchdown, a random ball from a playoff loss isn't likely to hold onto anywhere close to its six-figure value.