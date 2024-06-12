Tom Brady's Kids Narrate Sweet Video About His NFL Career — and Tell Him 'Don't Get Any Ideas' About Returning

The former NFL star is being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 12

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s kids are taking a walk down memory lane.

On Wednesday, June 12, the former NFL star’s three children — Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — surprised their dad with a congratulatory video highlighting Brady’s impressive past, as he prepares for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The proud dad posted the video created by An Infinite Story and narrated by his kids to his Instagram Reels. “My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too. What a ride. See you tonight New England ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

“Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot,” Vivian begins the sweet video.

As pictures from throughout their dad’s 23 seasons in the NFL flash across the screen, the siblings continue to share their favorite corresponding memories from this time.

"Six Superbowl titles, I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories," Benjamin adds.

"Same Here Benny!" says Jack. "But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three."

“So from Papa, Grandma, all your sisters, nieces, nephews, and us, congratulations on your induction to the Patriot’s Hall of Fame.” Benjamin continues.

"Just don't get any ideas when you walk past a locker room tonight," he jokes to conclude the video.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Tom Brady

Brady shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The quarterback recently spent his Memorial Day on the water with his kids Benjamin and Vivian, which he showed off through an action-packed video on Instagram.

At the start of the clip, Brady could be seen smiling while driving a speedboat shirtless. Other parts of the video showed his kids going tubing, as well as jumping off the boat into crystal blue water.

Brady also showed off his wakeboarding skills, with the group riding jet skis and having some quality family time in the sunshine elsewhere in the video, which was shared with Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" playing in the background.

