Tom Brady absolutely torched the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

But was that a prelude for even better performances to come?

After Brady completed 26 of 34 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the New England Patriots' 33-3 demolition of the Steelers at Gillette Stadium, teammate Julian Edelman gave his quarterback a fitting shout-out on Instagram.

On Monday morning, Brady chimed in with a comment suggesting ... there's room for improvement.

"I will be better next week," Brady wrote.

He's right, too: The 42-year-old threw eight incompletions, and his passer rating was only 124.9. Clean it up, Tom.

The scary part? There's a good chance Brady will be better next week. New England's next opponent is a Miami Dolphins team that just allowed 59 points and five passing touchdowns to the Baltimore Ravens, and Brady will have superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown at his disposal.

Translation: It could get ugly in a hurry in Miami.

Tom Brady's comment on Julian Edelman's Instagram post should scare Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston