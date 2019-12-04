Tom Brady's jersey top-selling single item on Cyber Monday

After all these years, Tom Brady jerseys are still flying off the shelves.

Surprised? We aren't either, but who doesn't have a Brady jersey already? Seriously, you've had how many years to grab one? Maybe the old ones are wearing out?

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson outsold every other athlete in total merchandise, when it comes to jerseys, Brady's remained the top-seller on Fanatics.com on Cyber Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On the biggest shopping day of the year, Cyber Monday, Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson outsold every other athlete in total merchandise on @fanatics, per a company official. But the top-selling single item on Cyber Monday still was, after all these years, Tom Brady jerseys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2019

Although he came up short a few weeks ago in Baltimore on the field, at least Brady beat Jackson in that department.

