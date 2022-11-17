Tom Brady’s involvement with the FTX lawsuit, how vulnerable are the Philadelphia Eagles, & which teams should explore a rebuild?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein get to the bones of the cryptocurrency world on today’s pod after news broke that FTX may be facing legal consequences & many big name athlete-influencers, including Tom Brady, Steph Curry & Shaquille O’Neal were attached to that brand.

The show also discusses the ramifications from the Washington Commanders beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football & if Philly’s weaknesses were put on display for the league. The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings face off this weekend in a big NFC battle so the show examines how lucky the Vikings have been & if Mike McCarthy can ever avoid the blame. The Indianapolis Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday brings about a discussion of whether team owners would prefer to save money by avoiding pricey head coaching contracts. Many teams this season have looked bad so the pod determines which teams should seriously consider starting a rebuild. Lastly, the hosts give their picks as the best game to watch for this upcoming week.

1:45 The cryptocurrency firm FTX is facing legal issues which may cause problems for the A-list athletes that have endorsed it.

14:27 Can Tampa Bay turn the corner after defeating Seattle in Germany?

20:15 How vulnerable are the Philadelphia Eagles after falling to Washington on Monday night?

29:02 Dallas is squaring off against Minnesota this week in a big matchup for playoff seeding

35.53 Will Mike McCarthy ever escape being the one to blame for losses?

43:47 The Jeff Saturday hire could lead to more owners opting to save money on expensive head coaching contracts

48:12 Which teams across the NFL should embrace a rebuild?

1:01:00 The hosts pick the most exciting game to watch this week

