Tom Brady's Instagram proves he's already working toward Super Bowl repeat

Brady already working toward SB repeat in latest IG post

You didn't think Tom Brady would take more than a week off, did you?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had plenty of fun -- some might say too much fun -- last week celebrating his seventh Super Bowl title.

But Brady already said he plans to return for a 22nd NFL season ... which means it's time to get to work. The 43-year-old QB signaled as much in his latest Instagram post, which he captioned, "On to........the next one."

The TB12 Sports Instagram account suggested Brady's work for 2021 has already begun, posting a photo Saturday of the GOAT walking off a practice field with body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero.

The former New England Patriots quarterback will undergo a "minor" knee procedure this offseason, but apparently he's feeling healthy enough to put in some work as he eyes another title.

So, can Brady and the Bucs really become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions? That may depend on Tampa Bay's roster decisions, as wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David are among the team's pending free agents.

Ironically enough, Brady tagged all of those players in his Instagram post, and Gronkowski already has suggested he'll re-sign with the Bucs. If Tampa Bay finds a way to run it back with most of the current roster, then No. 8 is very much on the table for TB12.