Tom Brady's new Instagram post will fire up Patriots fans for Week 16 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have been criticized quite a bit over the last two weeks after losing consecutive December games for the first time since 2002.

The Patriots usually thrive when the media and even some fans count them out, and the "us vs. everybody" mentality was among the themes in Brady's new Instagram post Sunday morning.

Brady and the Patriots host the division rival Buffalo Bills in a Week 16 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The veteran quarterback has owned the Bills throughout his career with a stellar 29-3 record. In fact, Brady's 29 career wins against the Bills are the most by any quarterback against a single team since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.

New England enters Sunday as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Patriots need to win their final two games and have the Houston Texans lose one of their final two in order to claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.