Tom Brady's Instagram message to Patriots fans all but confirms he won't retire

Tom Brady is taking the narrative into his own hands.

Four days removed from a Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots quarterback used Instagram on Thursday morning to send a lengthy message to his fans.

The main takeaway? He fully intends on playing in 2020.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win," Brady wrote. "You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

"And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

Translation: Brady has no plans to retire at age 42.

Where Brady plays next season is unclear, though. The veteran quarterback referred to the Patriots as "an organization that believes in me" and wrote that he was "blessed" to have "teammates who go to battle with me."

But Brady, who will become an unrestricted free agent in March, was careful not to make any promises about coming back to New England after recently telling NBC Sports' Peter King he'll explore all of his opportunities.

Unless he has a change of heart over the next two months, though, it sounds like that pick-six to Logan Ryan wasn't his last NFL throw.

