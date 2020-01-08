Tom Brady's Instagram message to Patriots fans all but confirms he won't retire
Tom Brady is taking the narrative into his own hands.
Four days removed from a Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots quarterback used Instagram on Thursday morning to send a lengthy message to his fans.
The main takeaway? He fully intends on playing in 2020.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we've been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won't show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST
"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win," Brady wrote. "You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.
"And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."
LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.
Translation: Brady has no plans to retire at age 42.
Where Brady plays next season is unclear, though. The veteran quarterback referred to the Patriots as "an organization that believes in me" and wrote that he was "blessed" to have "teammates who go to battle with me."
But Brady, who will become an unrestricted free agent in March, was careful not to make any promises about coming back to New England after recently telling NBC Sports' Peter King he'll explore all of his opportunities.
Unless he has a change of heart over the next two months, though, it sounds like that pick-six to Logan Ryan wasn't his last NFL throw.
Tom Brady's Instagram message to Patriots fans all but confirms he won't retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston