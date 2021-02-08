Tom Brady's impact on the Buccaneers summed up in one absurd stat

Brady's impact on the Bucs summed up in one absurd stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's no doubt that Tom Brady had a huge impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

In 2019, the team went 7-9 with Jameis Winston at the helm. Despite the talent around him, Winston's penchant for turnovers proved costly for the Bucs. He set an NFL record by recording the first 30-touchdown, 30-interception season in league history, and the team too often wasn't able to overcome those issues.

With Brady in charge this year, the turnovers waned. The Bucs went 11-5 on the year and managed to get hot at the right time. They finished the year on an eight-game winning streak and managed to win three road playoff games before winning the Super Bowl as a Wild Card. That's something that the Bucs franchise had never done.

In fact, according to ESPN Stats and Info, in just one year with the Bucs, Brady has already matched or exceeded the team's total Super Bowl titles, playoff road wins, and playoff touchdown passes in the team's previous 44 years of existence.

Tom Brady won a title, had 3 road wins, and threw 10 touchdown passes in one postseason in Tampa.



That either matches or exceeds what Tampa did in their first 44 seasons in franchise history, in each category. pic.twitter.com/EzEAN583Pq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

That's simply mind-boggling to think about. Of course, in that 44-year span, the Bucs had only made the playoffs 10 times, but it's still an impressive feat, especially the fact that the team was able to win on the road three times.

That's not easy for any quarterback to do. And Brady's Bucs won two of those road games by outdueling two Future Hall of Famers in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

Story continues

This stat is yet another feather in Brady's cap. If he can get the Bucs to the playoffs again next year -- which would mark their first back-to-back postseason appearances since the 2002 and 2003 playoffs -- he'll have a chance to continue smashing their playoff records.

As it stands now, though, it's already abundantly clear that Brady was one of the big-time difference-makers not just for the Bucs this year, but in the team's playoff history.