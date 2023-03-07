Tom Brady's hilarious tweet reaction to rumors that he might return in '23

Just when fans thought Tom Brady's iconic career was over, there's speculation that the former Patriots quarterback may not be ready to call it quits.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.
The news arrives at the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
Ryan Poles knows Orlando Brown Jr. and Frank Clark well from his time in Kansas City. As the Chiefs potentially move on from two stars, could Bears could benefit from the champs' predicament.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
Here's why Jalen Hurts' next contract will depend on this career average QB, who could reset the market, instead of Lamar Jackson.
According to reports, Chiefs DE Frank Clark, a Cleveland native, could be released and become a free agent. Would the Browns be interested?
Barkley will make around $10.09 million if he plays on the tag in 2023.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.