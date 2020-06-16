If Tom Brady being a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player still hadn't felt real to fans of the New England Patriots, that probably changed Tuesday.

The Buccaneers unveiled new jerseys back in April, but their marquee offseason addition, quarterback Tom Brady, didn't take part in that announcement. We finally got a look at Brady in a Buccaneers jersey when the team released a bunch of new pictures Tuesday.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The 42-year-old quarterback also posted a photo to his own Instagram page, along with the caption, "ALL CAPS: LFG." For those unaware, LFG stands for "let's (expletive) go".

Many different people from across the sports world were quick to comment on Brady's latest Instagram photo, including former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, UFC president Dana White, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, among others.

Expectations for Brady and the Buccaneers are enormously high entering the 2020 season. Oddsmakers have pegged the Bucs as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Just making the playoffs, which Tampa Bay hasn't accomplished since 2007, likely would be viewed as a failed season.

It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers handle these high expectations and the increased amount of scrutiny they'll be under each week. Still, it's better than the alternative, which is being a mostly irrelevant franchise with little hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy -- and that's what the Bucs have been for much of their history.

The Patriots also will be under immense pressure in 2020 even without Brady, and his departure in free agency should be a source of great motivation for the team, as multiple ex-Pats have recently pointed out.

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

Tom Brady's first Instagram in Buccaneers jersey is rough sight for Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston