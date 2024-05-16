A prominent Texas A&M alumni will be facing off against America's Team to begin the 2024 season.

The reigning, defending, undisputed NFL Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Myles Garrett, and the Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. CST.

The season opener will be broadcast on FOX as Tom Brady's first game as a color commentator. He will be joined by play by play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is one third of an Aggies trio in Ohio. Garrett is joined by guard Germain Ifedi and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Garrett was one of four NFL award winners from the Cleveland organization last year along with head coach Kevin Stefanski (Coach of the Year), defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (Assistant Coach of the Year) and quarterback Joe Flacco (Comeback Player of the Year).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

COWBOYS VS. BROWNS IN WEEK 1 🔥 @NFLonFOX 📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PuUKMn9YN1 — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Tom Brady's first FOX Sports broadcast will feature Myles Garrett vs. America's Team