Tom Brady's "film review" ahead of family ski trip is quality content originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady's quest for peak performance knows no bounds.

The New England Patriots quarterback has big family ski trip coming up in Montana. So, to prepare, he did what any NFL quarterback with a maniacal drive for self-improvement would do: He went to the tape.

The result was Brady doing an actual film review of his ski jump form in an Instagram post Friday:

Brady puts up some pretty cheesy posts on Instagram, but this isn't one of them.

Nope; this is an informative, detailed breakdown of his failed ski jump from two years ago that gave Patriots fans a heart attack. After comparing his flop to footage of Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, Brady comes to a logical conclusion: He needs to hit a "way bigger hill" with "way more speed."

Patriots fans would rather Brady not do this and preserve his 41-year-old body entering his 20th NFL season. But the ageless QB can't seem to avoid offseason adventure, whether it's cliff-diving in Costa Rica or stalking a bear in the Montana woods.

So, maybe we should just let Brady do his daredevil stunts in peace -- as long as he doesn't ditch the NFL for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

