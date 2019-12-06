Tom Brady's father can't envision QB playing anywhere else, but 'Joe Montana went to KC'

Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots is uncertain and the quarterback has confirmed that consistently throughout the 2019 campaign.

While it would be hard to watch Brady play anywhere else besides New England, Tom Brady Sr. suggested there's a life for his son beyond the lights at Gillette Stadium, and he mentioned the quarterback's childhood idol in doing so.

"If Bill [Belichick] says he doesn't want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City … just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won't dictate Tommy's future," Brady Sr. told Karen Guregian in a feature piece for the Boston Herald. "I'm sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him."

Brady Sr. went on to say that his son's future in New England ultimately is Belichick's decision, and emphasized that he doesn't know what's going to happen. Regardless, though, it sounds as if he'll respect Belichick's decision.

"I just know Tommy loves playing football," Brady Sr. said. "He loves everything about it. He loves his teammates. I don't think anyone knows right now what's going to go on, Bill may know. Bill doesn't make a decision he hasn't thought long and hard about. We'll see what he wants to do at the end of the year."

Belichick and the Patriots parting ways with Brady used to be unthinkable, but our Tom E. Curran laid out a case for an amicable separation in a column this week.

As the Pats are preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the QB and coach have said that the upcoming game is all they're focused on. Following their loss to the Houston Texans last weekend, the Brady and struggling offense will need to be on their game when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs come to town for a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

