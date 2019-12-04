It is the question that has hung over the New England Patriots since training camp

With a contract that allows Tom Brady to become a free agent in March, is this the last we're seeing of the GOAT in a Patriots uniform?

On Boston Sports Tonight, Tom E. Curran, Michael Felger, Michael Holley and Lou Merloni debated what Brady could decide to do and if his immediate future will come down to a tug-of-war between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gilmore fires back at Texans WR Hopkins on Twitter

"If he still thinks he can play," asked Merloni. "do you really think this is how he wants it to end? Or does he want to go somewhere and say, you know what, I want to go somewhere where I have some weapons around me and show everybody that I can play at 43 and that last year it was because they surrounded me with a bunch of guys that didn't know what they were doing."

Said Curran: "Bill Belichick has started the next chapter of the Patriots dynasty, whatever it turns out to be. 3.0 has Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo and Bill still there. You don't think Bill could convince Robert to say, 'Listen, this is an asset for your family...we have to move on. Economically, it's not a sound move, it to stick with Tom for another year.' "

Holley replied that economically, it is a sound move: "He's not going to be the highest-paid quarterback. He's not a 35-30 million dollar quarterback. So if you give Tom Brady one more year, the economics will be consistent with the rest of the top quarterbacks around the league."

Said Felger: "Not 10 years down the road, if you give Belichick more of a runway on the next guy they're better off."

Watch the complete discussion here on YouTube:

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Will Tom Brady's fate come down to a Robert Kraft-Bill Belichick tug of war? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston