Tom Brady's family will relocate with QB to Tampa Bay, Bucs coach says

Tom Brady is all in on Tampa Bay -- and so are his loved ones, it appears.

The 42-year-old quarterback will relocate his family to Tampa Bay this offseason after leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show.

"They'll have plenty of options," Arians said of the Brady clan. "There's some really good properties (in Tampa) to settle the family in."

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have a son and a daughter together, while Brady also has a second son (who lives in New York) from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has been living in Manhattan this offseason after he and Gisele put their Brookline, Mass., home on the market last August.

The veteran QB reportedly chose Tampa Bay over the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency in part because of its relative proximity to New York, but it sounds like Brady is taking most or all of his family with him anyway after signing a two-year contract with the Bucs.

That's a sign the six-time Super Bowl champion is fully committed to his new team, as he also plans to attend Bucs OTAs this spring after skipping recent sessions in New England.

Brady likely won't be moving anytime soon, however: The coronavirus pandemic has virtually shut down travel and will force the quarterback to interact virtually with his new team for the time being.

"It's going to have to be creative," Arians told Patrick. " ... We'll talk a lot and collaborate over the phone, maybe even video conferencing just to (simulate) face to face. Just to get his ideas, our ideas, mesh them all together."

