Tom Brady's ex-Patriots teammates detail epic prank war with QB

These stories of Brady's prank war with Matt Cassel are awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady strives to be the best at everything he does. And we mean everything.

Brady's on-field success with the Patriots is well-documented, but the legendary quarterback was also a prolific prankster in New England.

Just ask Matt Cassel, who shared a quarterback room with Brady for four seasons on the Patriots and often was the target of his shenanigans.

Cassel and former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light (a notorious prankster in his own right) joined NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry to recall some of the ruthless hijinks Cassel and Brady played on each other, from Brady removing the tires from Cassel's car to Light and his fellow offensive lineman framing Cassel by filling Brady's Lexus with bright orange packing peanuts.

Check out the video above to hear Cassel and Light describe some of the best pranks involving Brady -- and stay tuned until the end, when both Cassel and Light bust out their Bill Belichick impressions ("Come on, Light, what are we doing?") to imitate the Patriots head coach finally stepping in to end the chicanery.

Brady will be in no pranking mood when he returns to New England on Sunday night to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against his former squad. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.