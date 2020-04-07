Now that Tom Brady has been gone for three weeks, he figured it was time to say goodbye Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a tribute video to the New England Patriots on Instagram, thanking the fans and players for 20 years of memories.

If Brady's former teammates are salty about the QB joining the Bucs in free agency, they certainly didn't show it publicly. A host of current and former Patriots players paid their respects to Brady in the Instagram comment section.

Here's a brief rundown:

- Quarterback Jarrett Stidham: "TB!"

- Retired tight end Ben Watson: "Love you bro. As crazy as it was, I'm grateful for last year. Salute"

- Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu: 🐐🙏🏾 (Goat emoji; prayer emoji)

- Current Raiders offensive tackleTrent Brown: "Love ya 12"

- Offensive guard Joe Thuney: "The absolute greatest!"









Sounds like Brady's former teammates still respect the six-time Super Bowl champion.

In addition to New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (goat emoji) and (randomly) Spanish soccer star Xabi Alonso (three clapping emojis), one of Brady's new teammates also chimed in: Bucs linebacker Devin White.

"Let's keep it going," White wrote.

It's a bit strange to see Brady's former and current teammates crossing paths after he spent two decades with one team. But there will be a lot to get used to as the 42-year-old embraces his new "challenge."

How Tom Brady's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to QB's goodbye video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston