Tom Brady's epic hype video for Patriots vs. Titans has one simple message

The New England Patriots begin the defense of their Super Bowl title on Saturday, and emotions will be running high at Gillette Stadium throughout the night.

This won't be any normal playoff atmosphere in Foxboro. A loss to the Tennessee Titans in this AFC Wild Card playoff game could end the Patriots dynasty. Many of the team's players, including quarterback Tom Brady, are able to become free agents after the 2019 season.

January is when Brady rises to the occasion, and his NFL record six Super Bowl championships are the best proof of that. The 42-year-old quarterback is about to begin his 17th playoff journey with the Patriots, and on Saturday morning, he released a hype video to his social media accounts.

The video has one simple message, and it's an appropriate one given what's at stake versus the Titans. Check it out in the tweet below:

It's too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

The Patriots are playing on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009, and they haven't won a game in this round since 2006. New England also has never won a Super Bowl as a wild card team.

The road to Super Bowl LIV won't be easy for the Patriots. In fact, it could be the hardest they've ever faced. Despite the team's recent struggles, it's still hard to bet against Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick based on how well they've handled these situations the past 20 years.

