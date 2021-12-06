Tom Brady's dominance of Falcons reaches historic level after Bucs' win

Tom Brady's dominance of Falcons is reaching historic levels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The end of Tom Brady's playing career can't come soon enough for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers quarterback had another banner day against Atlanta on Sunday, completing 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Tampa Bay's 30-17 victory.

The Bucs have swept their season series with the Falcons and are a perfect 4-0 against their NFC South opponent since Brady arrived in 2020. But Brady's success against Atlanta goes back much further.

Brady now is 10-0 in his career against the Falcons. His 10 wins without a loss are the third-most of any quarterback in NFL history against one opponent, trailing only Otto Graham against the Arizona (then Chicago) Cardinals, John Elway versus the New England Patriots and Andrew Luck versus the Tennessee Titans.

Pulling off a typically superb effort to give his @Buccaneers a 30-17 win today, Tom Brady continued his career dominance of the Falcons by moving to 10-0 all-time against them. It puts him behind only 3 quarterbacks on this list of win totals without a loss vs a single franchise pic.twitter.com/6hSeIpgOR5 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 6, 2021

Six of Brady's wins against Atlanta came as a member of the Patriots -- including, of course, the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history. New England famously rallied from a 28-3 deficit to stun the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, with Brady amassing 466 passing yards to win Super Bowl MVP.

Atlanta hasn't defeated the Patriots since 1998, as New England helped keep the streak alive this year by blanking the Falcons 25-0 in Week 11.

Brady has a legitimate opportunity to tie Graham's 12-0 mark if he beats Atlanta twice more next season, and if he continues playing in 2023, he could move to an incredible 13-0 against the Falcons.

And as a friendly reminder of how bad the Patriots were before Brady came to Foxboro, Elway never lost to New England over 16 Hall of Fame seasons with the Denver Broncos from 1983 to 1998.