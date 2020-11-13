Tom Brady's dock, two jet skis float away from Tampa-area mansion during Tropical Storm Eta
A rough week for Tom Brady got even worse on Wednesday night.
The former New England Patriots quarterback found out it isn't all sunshine down in Tampa Bay as Tropical Storm Eta passed through the area. Brady described the hectic experience during his Thursday press conference.
"I had a dock that broke, it floated away," Brady said. "I had these jet skis on it and I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay, and I was going 'wow, that's pretty surreal.' I was just kind of laughing like well, you'll get the jet skis back. A lot of people are dealing with much worse than that," Brady said.
"But just waking up and seeing what happened to the yard, it got pretty messed up. I'd be really nervous if a big one hit. It happened pretty quick. I thought you had time to prepare for things but apparently you don't. ... Fortunate everyone made it safe and sound. A good lesson learned from someone who's been in the northeast for a long time."
On the bright side, Brady was able to retrieve the two jet skis.
"They got fixed. We dragged them back," Brady said. "They were about 300 yards away at someone else's house and I got a bunch of messages from people that were like, 'Hey man, are your jet skis...?' They floated down and found their way into someone else's dock. They got lodged, so I was very lucky."
After an abysmal performance in the Bucs' Sunday night blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, Brady will hope for better luck next week. Tampa Bay is set to visit the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.