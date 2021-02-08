Tom Brady’s Daughter Had the Most Adorable Reaction to His 7th Super Bowl Win

Just as Ariana Grande predicted, Tom Brady now has seven rings…seven Super Bowl rings, that is. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not only led his team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LV, he also won the title of most valuable player (his fifth!), and no one is happier about it than his daughter, Vivian.

Brady shares Vivian and his son Benjamin with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. All three kids, chaperoned by Bündchen, were there on February 7 to watch their dad take home another title. And Vivian simply could not contain her excitement. All three kids ran to greet their dad on the field after the game. As Brady held up the Lombardi trophy, she literally jumped up and down.

The entire family wore full Bucs regalia to the game. In a video Bündchen posted of the kids to Instagram Stories, we can see both the boys rocking their dad’s jersey and Viv in Tampa Bay red. (Annoyingly enough, Kansas City’s color is also red, and while we’re sure Vivian wasn’t repping for them, it did make the game a little harder to follow.) For her part, Bündchen wore a bedazzled TB tee.

Instagram:@gisele

Does TB stand for Tampa Bay or Tom Brady? Hmmm…

Even the family’s dogs got in on the fun. On January 17, as the Bucs made it into the Super Bowl, Bündchen posted a picture of herself with their two pups in Tampa Bay kerchiefs.

As far as we can tell, pets did not attend the game, but we’d like to think the dogs were watching from home, cheering on their team, maybe having some seven-layer dip, laughing about the commercials. Or maybe they were more into the Puppy Bowl. Those are their peeps, after all.

Originally Appeared on Glamour