Tom Brady's cryptic tweet might've confirmed what we've all been thinking

Tom Brady had already confirmed earlier this month that he will be returning to the NFL for his 21st season, undeterred by a lackluster 2019 season. Last season Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His completion percentage was his lowest since the 2013 season and he had by far the lowest QBR (52.5) his career. But with all of that being said, Brady is still expected to have enough left in the tank to be a capable option to lead the New England Patriots or any other team to a solid postseason push.

Well, as of Thursday evening, it looks like Brady might be trending much closer to the "any other team" option.

Now to be fair, Brady's mysterious tweet/Instagram post doesn't have any caption clearly stating what the photo means. All you can see is a shadowy figure, obviously assumed to be Brady, walking in the tunnel of a stadium, what we would assume to be Gillette Stadium (home of the Patriots). Adding to the Brady-induced confusion is that you can tell if he is walking in or out of the stadium.

It has been reported that Brady is open to taking meetings with other NFL teams outside New England, so his mysterious photo on Thursday will definitely stoke the "Brady-mania" flames even more.

There has been plenty of speculation connecting "TB12" to the Los Angeles Chargers, who recently moved on from longtime quarterback Phillip Rivers, and of course, the Bears, who have an excellent defense and Super Bowl aspirations next season and beyond.

Despite Brady, likely representing an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky, Bears fans do NOT seem thrilled about the idea of Brady in Bears' blue.

If Tom Brady isn't with the Patriots next season, do you want to see him under center for the #Bears? — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) January 8, 2020

Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has previously stated that he plans to re-sign Brady this offseason, so if you take him at his word, then Brady's cryptic social media blast was simply his sly way of saying that season No. 21 in Foxboro is on its way. But if you think Kraft was simply trying to say the "right thing" back when he said he would be looking to re-sign Brady, then the sports world will need to brace themselves for something very weird: the sight of Brady in a new uniform for the first time in two decades. And of course, Brady could always pull a 180 and responsibly decide that ahead of his 43rd birthday would be the perfect time to hang it up for good and retire. Only time will tell, but it would appear that Brady is very close to making a decision.

