Tom Brady's cryptic tweet has the internet in a frenzy

In the landscape of the NFL, there will be few stories this offseason bigger than where Tom Brady lands.

The veteran quarterback is a free agent, and for the first time in pretty much his entire career it doesn't feel like a lock that he will be returning to the Patriots. As the offseason continues, people will be anxiously awaiting every potential sign that shows his next move.

So when Brady took to Twitter on Thursday night and dropped this cryptic message, the internet of course exploded.

There are confusing tweets, and then there is THIS. A simple picture of what looks to be Brady standing at the end of the tunnel of a football field opens up endless possibilities for interpretation. Is he potentially entering the field to show his return to the Patriots? Don't know. Is he signifying his exit for either New England or the league in total? No clue. Is this something that will be examined constantly? You bet.

What makes the tweet even more incredible is that it was sent from his iPad. One can pretty much just imagine Brady sitting on his couch with his tablet tweeting this with a big smirk as he knows he's about to set the internet on fire. Or maybe one of his kids got into the iPad and hit send by accident?

The reasoning behind the tweet may never truly be known. Brady has only recently joined Twitter, but has been an active user constantly dropping posts that are attention-grabbing. Did he have plans for this tweet, or is he just trying to bring the focus to him since he's not in the Super Bowl this year? The world may never know. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the tweet doesn't have anything to do with Brady's future.

Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady's football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun. https://t.co/DmUcn5vCvK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2020

In the grand scheme, Brady's future is still up in the air. The quarterback took to Instagram after the season to share that he still has more to prove.

If he does intend on returning, it's unclear if that will be with the Patriots or another team. For now, all the NFL world has is this super confusing tweet. They say art is up for interpretation and meant to make you think, so Brady could always turn to this profession following football.

