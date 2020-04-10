Tom Brady's new Bucs trademark filings are getting destroyed on Twitter

You could have just stopped at the first one, Tom.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took some mild heat a few weeks ago when it was revealed that his agency filed to trademark "TB x TB" on the same day he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

But if you think that's cringe-worthy, check out the two trademarks Brady's business arm filed for this week, according to trademark lawyer Josh Gerben:

Tom Brady's company (TEB Capital Management) has filed 2 new trademarks for:



1. TOMPA BAY

2. TAMPA BRADY



The filings, made on April 6th, indicate Brady intends to sell clothing, headwear and footwear using the trademarks.



My full breakdown 👇#TomBrady #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/QZxK6LFB2Z













— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 10, 2020

"Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady"? Woof.

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, Brady intends to put these hideous slogans on clothing.

A brief defense of Brady: 1) TEB Capital Management filed the trademark, so there's a good chance the QB has nothing to do with this; 2) Brady once claimed he filed a trademark because he didn't like it and wanted to prevent others from using it, so that could be what's happening here (despite Rovell's reporting).

What everyone can agree on? "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" are not good. Not one bit.

THE WHEELS HAVE COME OFF https://t.co/DiFJj3JEsK — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 10, 2020

TOMPA sounds like a rejected Pokémon https://t.co/IB4pk9PIoI — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 10, 2020

Tompa Bay is the stupidest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/7gDwtpSiYH — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 10, 2020

Brady's Agent: Tomassee Titans?



Brady: No



BA: Toms Angelas Chargers?



Brady: No



BA: Miami Tomphins?



Brady: No



BA: Tompa Bay?



Brady: *snaps fingers* THAT's where I'm going. https://t.co/BwWFNxQ4AC



























— Ches Allen (@ChesAllenPDX) April 10, 2020

i am 100% serious when i say that he should be banned from the hall of fame for this https://t.co/nvKEMhbJdo — Quick Lane Bowl Champs (@ALTscoe) April 10, 2020

That's just a small sampling.

Terrible trademarks aside, Brady is still a very popular guy in Tompa Tampa: His No. 12 jersey is selling in record numbers at the Bucs' team store, while 2020 season tickets also have seen a huge spike in demand.

