Tom Brady's new Buccaneers Super Bowl ring is absolutely massive

Tom Brady's new Bucs Super Bowl ring is absolutely massive originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has often said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the "next one."

He sure seems to be impressed with the latest in his collection, however.

Brady, who's now won seven championships over a 21-year career, said that the ring he received along with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Thursday night is "by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made."

“This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.” -@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

The rings members of the Buccaneers received are indeed unique. For the first time, a Super Bowl championship ring was constructed with a removable top.

Above the top are 319 diamonds, representing the 31-9 final score of Tampa Bay's win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. Below is a hand-engraved Raymond James Stadium, the home field of the Buccaneers, where they became the first team in NFL history to both play in and win a Super Bowl at their own stadium.

Brady isn't the only former Patriot who added to his collection Thursday night either. Rob Gronkowski, a member of three championship teams in New England, added a fourth ring -- still three behind Brady, but enough for him to celebrate accordingly.