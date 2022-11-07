Tom Brady's best throws in comeback win vs. Rams Week 9

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.