Tom Brady's best throws in 3-TD game Week 4
Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's best throws from his 3-TD game on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Things were ugly early in South Philly, but the Eagles put together an impressive game in all three phases and emerged victorious to stay undefeated heading into Week 5. By Adam Hermann
Mason Crosby delivers the game-winning kick in OT for the Packers
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Lions had a couple of great special teams plays but also some very costly mistakes
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the NFL record book. Again.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
The #49ers could see a new, familiar face at running back Monday night.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 5 of the college football season?
MLB will have no one-game playoffs; all tiebreakers will be determined by head-to-head records, with extensive tiebreaking protocols in place.