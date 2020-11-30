Tom Brady's best throws from 3-TD game | Week 12
Watch the best throws from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in his Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the best throws from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in his Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
This is getting ridiculous.
The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction. The Celtics will only get Charlotte's draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it's unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward's contract. Hayward previously agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Hornets.
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
The Broncos' social media team paid tribute in a perfect way to Kendall Hinton
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
Wow. Now, we know. Finally.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
Despite a vicious knockout Saturday night, Nate Robinson says he's fine.