Tom Brady's best plays from 4-TD game Week 17

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve been comparing Brady each week of the 2022 season with a list of history’s greatest ...