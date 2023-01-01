Tom Brady's best plays from 4-TD game Week 17
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's best plays from his 4-TD game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve been comparing Brady each week of the 2022 season with a list of history’s greatest ...
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Here is everything we know following the Bears 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Packers and Vikings have combined for 27 yards, one first down and are 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. But they also have combined for 17 points. The Vikings used a blocked punt for an opening field goal, and the Packers have had two return touchdowns. Packers returner Keisean Nixon returned [more]
It’s been an ugly season for Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers will be back in the postseason. Quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Mike Evans went off on Sunday, leading the team to a 30-21 victory to clinch the NFC South and guarantee a home playoff game. Brady threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
Here's how the early Week 17 action impacts the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.