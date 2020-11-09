Tom Brady's Bad Night

The Bucs wanted a course correction after an uninspiring Monday night victory over the Giants. What they got instead was Tom Brady’s first three-interception performance in 3,333 days. Sept. 25, 2011 was the last time Brady was picked off more than twice. Sunday was just the third time in Brady’s career he threw that many interceptions without at least one touchdown. His last zero-score, three-plus INT effort was Nov. 5, 2006.

Brady now has seven interceptions on the year, just one fewer than he threw in all of 2019. What exactly is going on here? Brady’s overall numbers remain solid, but why was he so desperate to add Antonio Brown? Why can’t the greatest of all time get Mike Evans or Chris Godwin going? Why has Brady gotten swept by his chief division rival — the first time any division foe has swept him in 19 years — lost to the Bears and almost lost to Daniel Jones? Brady is sporting a 3:6 TD:INT total through three NFC South contests. Is there truly enough left in the tank here?

Brady’s overall numbers remain strong. He’s on pace for 36 passing touchdowns, his most since 2015. His 95.1 quarterback rating is 16th in the league. His 6.9 YPA and 65.3 completion percentage remain ahead of his 2019 marks. It’s just hard not to feel like something is off. When you watch 2020 Tom Brady, does this look like a quarterback about to guide his team to 2-3 playoff victories and reach the Super Bowl? Brady, of course, has been written off before, almost annually at this point. He hasn’t had a supporting cast this good since George W. Bush was president. We simply need to see more. Fantasy managers should expect more in Week 10 vs. a Panthers pass defense taking on significant water in recent weeks.

Five Week 9 Storylines

Dalvin Cook continues to destroy everything in his path. Cook’s fewest rushing yards in his past four healthy appearances? 130. Cook is averaging 170 yards rushing in that timespan, and is up to 478 yards from scrimmage over his past two starts, division wins over the Packers and Lions. Perhaps we are finally getting Mike Zimmer’s picture when it comes to establishing his all-world back. Cook’s current hot streak blows his early 2019 stretch out of the water. Of course, he followed up last year’s sensational start with a labored stretch run, where his massive early workloads seemed to catch up with him. It goes without saying that must be avoided this time around for a Vikings team that is 3-5 with only one really bad loss (the Falcons). The ingredients for 6-5 are there in a three-game slate of @CHI, vs. DAL, vs. CAR. No matter who he’s facing, Cook is fantasy’s RB1 right now.

Christian McCaffrey returns to every-down role, injures shoulder late. Predictably, there was no “committee.” Matt Rhule’s “Mike Davis will remain involved” talk was some of the most transparent coachspeak in recent memory. CMC played 60-of-83 snaps, handling a ridiculous 28 touches and turning them into 151 yards and two scores. This being 2020, there wasn’t a happy ending, as McCaffrey could be seen clearly favoring his shoulder on the game’s final drive. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports CMC is now “very much in doubt” for Week 10 against the Bucs. It was correct process to drop Davis. The result will be that you need to re-bid on him in FAAB auctions over the next 72 hours. We might not get our first concrete McCaffrey update until Wednesday’s injury report.

Jerry Jeudy finally comes to life vs. Falcons. Mired in an underwhelming rookie season thanks in large part to injuries all around him on offense, Jeudy took a good matchup and ran with it, turning a whopping 14 looks into 7/125/1 (and one bad drop). Emerging as Drew Lock’s clear-cut No. 1 threat, Jeudy has drawn 24 targets over his past two games after managing all of 22 across his previous four. This is important because it not only makes the Broncos’ offense better/more watchable, but gives Lock real weapons to work with. This means he can actually be evaluated as the Broncos’ “quarterback of the future.” Jeudy has a plus Week 10 matchup in the Raiders before a rough Week 11 date with the Dolphins.

Chiefs continue to not have backfield following Le’Veon Bell’s addition. Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have combined for 46 total touches in three weeks since Bell landed in Kansas City. This, after CEH handled the ball 30 times in the game before Bell’s arrival. What is going on here? For starters, the Chiefs are raining endless fire through the air, overawing lesser teams with Patrick Mahomes’ pyrotechnics. Beyond that, neither player has been making big plays. That might finally change following the Chiefs’ Week 10 bye vs. the Raiders, though Vegas famously had Kansas City’s number four weeks ago. That’s probably not going to happen again. The problem is, we don’t know much of anything that is going to happen in this backfield. CEH has a slight overall lead, especially on passing downs. Is that really enough for every-week RB2 value? In this offense in this running back landscape, probably.