Tom Brady's attempt to trademark 'Tom Terrific' denied

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office agrees with New York Mets fans: there’s only one “Tom Terrific,” and it’s not Tom Brady.

On Thursday, the USPTO denied Brady’s June request to trademark the “Tom Terrific” name, citing two reasons: it is a false connection and the name of a living individual.

Now 74 years old, former MLB pitcher Tom Seaver was given the nickname during his 20-year MLB career; he spent 12 seasons with the Mets, and fans and the Mets organization were not happy that Brady wanted to co-opt the name for himself.

One business owner went as far as to scoop black beans onto a Brady jersey, saying the New England Patriots quarterback had been a “black spot” on New York City.

After the brief uproar, Brady said he meant no disrespect to Seaver and that he didn’t like it when others called him “Tom Terrific,” so the filing was made to try to prevent others from using it.

It’s all a moot point now.

“Although Tom Seaver is not connected with the goods provided by applicant under the applied-for mark, Tom Seaver is so well-known that consumers would presume a connection,” the ruling states.

“As such, the applied-for mark TOM TERRIFIC is refused because it identifies a name of a particular living individual whose written consent to register is not of record.”

Brady will have to stick with “TB12.”

