Tom Brady's appearance on the first-ever episode of NFL Total Access
Quarterback Tom Brady's appearance on the first-ever episode of NFL Total Access. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Quarterback Tom Brady's appearance on the first-ever episode of NFL Total Access. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
John Lynch denied a recent rumor that he could leave the 49ers to return to television.
Here's a rundown of all the Ohio State players that will be a part of Super Bowl LVI in a couple of weeks.
Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement Tuesday led to obvious speculation that tight end Rob Gronkowski also will call it quits. Gronkowski sat out 2019 before returning to join Brady in Tampa in 2020. If Gronkowski also retires, he will join Brady in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. But the Buccaneers are holding [more]
A newly released report shows investigators questioned if “they had everyone involved” in the 1988 arson-fueled explosion that killed six Kansas City firefighters.
Donald Trump was notably silent about vaccines at his latest rally, a hard switch from his prior recommendation that his supporters get vaccinated.
General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will keep Jimmy Garoppolo completely in the loop with whatever the offseason has to offer.
The choice with the No. 1 pick is much less clear this year than it was when the team selected Trevor Lawrence last year.
The New York Giants have released a statement following the Brian Flores lawsuit, saying they are confident in their hiring practices.
After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, the New England Patriots honored their longtime quarterback with a moving tribute video.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores hopes to prove the NFL's racism in his lawsuit. The NFL has a reprehensible racist history, but is it actionable?
Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the Giants and the entire NFL on Monday, alleging widespread racial discrimination.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
It’s never over until it’s over. But it’s looking like it could be over. Via Chris Balas ot TheWolverine.com, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh heads to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview that will be a precursor to Harbaugh becoming the team’s next head coach. Per Balas, multiple sources claim the Wednesday interview is a formality. Which [more]
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
New coach Josh McDaniels said he spoke with Derek Carr on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
Long before Tom Brady called it quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began contemplating a future without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday, ending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who went from missing the playoffs 12 consecutive years before his arrival to winning the NFL title in his first season in a new uniform. The decision was not a surprise to general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, who assembled an all-star roster around Brady with an understanding that it would be difficult to keep an ultra-talented lineup together for 2022 — with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.