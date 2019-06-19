Tom Brady's apparent workout video with Josh Gordon has Patriots fans fired up originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We don't know when (or if) Josh Gordon will play his next game for the New England Patriots, but it seems he's not straying far.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a brief Instagram video/GIF on Wednesday morning of him throwing a pass to someone who looks a lot like Gordon.

Brady's Instagram story features some still photos from the workout, one of which gives us a better look at Gordon.

Looks like Tom Brady had a throwing session with Josh Gordon recently. That's very interesting. pic.twitter.com/kMjuYAWaE1 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 19, 2019

The veteran wide receiver was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement after multiple NFL drug policy violations, and there's no still timetable for his return.

Gordon signed his restricted tender with the Patriots in April, though, ensuring that if he plays anywhere in 2019, it will be with New England.

The former first-team All-Pro seemingly working out with Brady is a good sign that the Patriots are still keeping him in the mix. And as is the case with any remotely positive Gordon news, Pats fans in the Instagram comments couldn't contain their excitement.

Gordon joins rookie receiver N'Keal Harry and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman among the wideouts to join Brady for his now-famous Instagram workout sessions this offseason.

