Tom Brady's apparel company signs Michigan QB Cade McNamara and other college athletes to endorsement deals

Tom Brady's apparel company is now sponsoring college athletes.

Brady — the name of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's clothing line — announced Thursday that nine college athletes have been named endorsers of the brand. The athletes include Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, and Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders.

“Having these ten athletes represent our first Brady campaign is really special,” Brady said in a statement announcing the name, image and likeness deals. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

College athletes have been allowed by NCAA rules to make money off sponsorship and endorsement income since this summer. Per the company's release, the deals begin in January when the clothing line launches.

Brady went to Michigan, so McNamara's selection as an endorser makes total sense. And it could be even bigger if McNamara plays a key role in any playoff success the Wolverines have. Michigan is in the College Football Playoff for the first time and plays Pickens' Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. The winner of that game will play the winner of Alabama and Cincinnati for the national championship.

McCall has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country over the past two seasons as Coastal Carolina's offense has been one of the most fun and creative in college football. And Sanders is the son of Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The younger Sanders is set to play with the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2022. Travis Hunter signed with Jackson State on Wednesday in one of the biggest upsets in modern recruiting history. Hunter is set up to be an immediate star at the FCS school and will likely receive significant endorsement deals in the coming weeks and months.