Tom Brady's accomplishments: 12 of TB12's most memorable moments and records

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history. In his 22 seasons, he won seven (of 10) Super Bowls with five Super Bowl MVPs on his ledger. In addition, he has won three regular-season MVP awards and has gotten 15 Pro Bowl nods.

He ranks first all-time in passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624).

And he is hanging up his cleats at the top of his craft: Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43) and completions (48) in his final year in the NFL and his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next stop for the GOAT: Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

1. Super Bowl starts

Brady played in 10 Super Bowls in his career. Context: No other player has appeared in more than six Super Bowls, and only one other quarterback (John Elway) has started five.

2. New management

Brady's first season in Tampa Bay (2020) concluded with the Bucs becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl in their own stadium. Along the way, Brady became the first quarterback in club annals to win 11 regular-season games in one season. Then he won 13 games in his second season in Tampa Bay. He set completion and TD pass records for the franchise in his first year, then outdid himself in 2021: his 485 completions and 43 TD passes are single-season team records. Context: We are talking Buccaneers history here ... so let's not pretend the bar was all that high.

3. League MVPs

Brady has won the regular-season award as NFL MVP three times (2007, 2010, 2017) – ironically, the Patriots failing to win the Super Bowl in any of those seasons and losing it at the end of the 2007 and 2017 campaigns. Context: Peyton Manning owns the record with five MVP awards. Aaron Rodgers joined Brady and Brett Favre on Saturday night as the only players to win it three times during the Super Bowl era.

4. Super Bowl MVPs

The best player on the NFL's grandest stage? That's been Brady five times, including the epic comeback he led against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, the only time the game has gone into overtime. Context: Joe Montana was Super Bowl MVP three times. Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning have been so honored twice.

5. Pro Bowls

Brady has been selected to the NFL's version of the all-star team a record 15 times ... even though he rarely bothered to show up for the game – and recently wasn't able given the Pro Bowl is now in direct conflict with teams preparing for the Super Bowl. Context: Only five players in NFL history have had at least 14 Pro Bowl nods. Peyton Manning is the only other quarterback on this very short list.

6. Conference title games

Impressive as Brady's Super Bowl accomplishments are, they overshadow a championship game résumé that's nearly as impressive. He started in 15 conference title games on his way to those 10 Super Sundays. Context: Montana's seven championship game starts are half as many as Brady but rank second all time.

7. Rings

Brady has the most Super Bowl wins by a player. He has three more than the next closest ring holder: Hall of Fame pass rusher Charles Haley. Context: Hall of Fame QBs Bradshaw and Montana, who both won four Super Bowls – though their supporters will also note neither man ever lost on Super Sunday. The Brady truthers, meanwhile, are celebrating that TB12 surpassed his championship tie with Michael Jordan.

7a. 2007

Though he was already a three-time Super Bowl champion, '07 was TB12's coming-out party in certain respects. He became the first player to throw for 50 TDs, 23 going to WR Randy Moss – a receiving record that still stands. Prior to that outburst, Brady, named MVP for the first time in 2007, had never thrown more than 28 TD passes. The Patriots became the first team to go 16-0 in the regular season, but they were ultimately upset by the Giants in Super Bowl 42. Context: Peyton Manning threw 55 TDs in 2013, but it remains the only time Brady's mark has been surpassed. No other team has managed to go 16-0 since the regular season expanded in 1978.

9. 'The Patriot Way'

Brady is the only on-field common denominator for the New England juggernaut that spanned nearly two decades. He was essentially part of two mini-dynasties, the Patriots winning their first three titles between 2001 and 2004 and their next three between 2014 and 2018. His accomplishments were always tied with head coach Bill Belichick, Brady seemingly the only part that wasn't interchangeable for a franchise that became known for its ruthless approach to winning. Context: The Patriots' string of success is unparalleled in NFL history, even more of an outlier in the age of a salary cap designed to keep every club on an even playing field. However, the Super Bowl 55 win creates a stark line of demarcation between Brady and Belichick.

10. The records

His 624 regular-season TD passes and 84,520 passing yards are the most ever. But Brady's playoff marks are way out there – 1,165 completions on 1,855 attempts for 13,049 yards and 86 TDs – and his Super Bowl records more so (277 completions, 421 passes, 3,039 yards and 21 TDs). Brady also owns the top two passing games in Super Bowl history with 505 yards in Super Bowl 52 and 466 the previous year. Context: Kurt Warner (414) is the only other passer to throw for more than 400 yards in a Super Bowl, and his 1,156 Super Sunday yards rank second. Montana is next on the Super Bowl career TD list with 11 and in the playoffs overall with 45. Peyton Manning is No. 2 in playoff passing yards with 7,339.

11. Winning

Brady has 243 regular-season wins and 35 more in the playoffs. Context: Favre and Peyton Manning are tied for second with 186 regular-season victories. In postseason, Montana ranks second (16), followed by Bradshaw, Elway and Manning with 14 apiece.

12. Winning

Brady is married to a supermodel, has three healthy kids, lives in a mansion – mansions – is a global icon and has earned more than $293 million, according to Spotrac. He's pretty much wrested the "G.O.A.T." moniker that rose to prominence with Jerry Rice. Brady won. Context: None.

