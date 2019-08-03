The Patriots did not practice Saturday as they prepare to travel to Detroit (with a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canton, Ohio) for joint practices this week leading to their preseason opener with the Lions on Thursday.

So, there were no baby goats or giant No. 12 sheet cake on the grounds of Gillette Stadium or serenading crowds (that we know of) to help Tom Brady celebrate his 42nd birthday.

So, social media will have to suffice. And there, birthday greetings for TB12 abounded. Here's a sample:

42 is the new 22... pic.twitter.com/Jimp0aW2MB — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 3, 2019

HAPPY 42nd BIRTHDAY to @Patriots QB @TomBrady!

🐐 6x @SuperBowl champion + 4x @SuperBowl MVP

🐐 3x NFL Most Valuable Player

🐐 More wins (207) than any other QB in history

🐐 Third-most TD passes (517) in league history pic.twitter.com/bVjIFBIrYH







— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2019

Tom Brady turns 42 years young today.



There are three skill-position players on the Patriots' training-camp roster who are almost half of Brady's age:



🏈RB Damien Harris was born Feb. 11, 1997;

🏈WR Ryan Davis was born April 12, 1997;

🏈WR N'Keal Harry was born Dec. 17, 1997.











— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2019

Happy 42nd Birthday to Tom Brady 🐐



From 2015-2017, Brady had the most TDs, QB Rating and Wins - He won SB MVP in 2016, Regular MVP in 2017 and reached 3 straight SBs, winning his 6th ring last year.



In 17 healthy years as a starter, he's made more SBs (9) than he's missed (8). pic.twitter.com/xZfrZIcGqp







— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2019

A former Expos catcher turns 42 today. 😉



Happy birthday to the 🐐.



Photo via @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/V5MLSZUaJT







— MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2019

It's Tom Brady's 42nd birthday, so naturally, Twitter is here to celebrate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston