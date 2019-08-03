It's Tom Brady's 42nd birthday, so naturally, Twitter is here to celebrate

Patrick Dunne
NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots did not practice Saturday as they prepare to travel to Detroit (with a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canton, Ohio) for joint practices this week leading to their preseason opener with the Lions on Thursday.

So, there were no baby goats or giant No. 12 sheet cake on the grounds of Gillette Stadium or serenading crowds (that we know of) to help Tom Brady celebrate his 42nd birthday.

So, social media will have to suffice. And there, birthday greetings for TB12 abounded. Here's a sample:

 

