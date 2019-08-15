Tom Brady on WRs: A lot to be gained with guys moving in and out

When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t trading barbs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at Thursday’s joint practice, he was throwing to wide receivers who he is still getting to know.

The Patriots have been shorthanded at wideout throughout training camp with Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas out of action, but Thursday saw the numbers grow even thinner as Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and first-round pick N'Keal Harry all sat out with injuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That left Brady to throw to the likes of Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson. Brady took note of how few spots are set in the receiving corps and what that means for the lesser-known members of the group.

“Yeah, I think those guys are working hard,” Brady said in a press conference. “I think training camp’s an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there’s a lot of guys in and out. Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven’t really had that. It’s good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we’re going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So, there’s still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that’s just the way it’s been here.”

Meyers has been opening eyes all summer and seems close to securing a spot on the 53-man roster if he hasn’t done so already. The others will continue to get their chances against the Titans in Saturday’s game and a big night for any of them will continue to keep things interesting in the receiver room.