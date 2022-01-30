Tom Brady has re-written the NFL record book

Tom Brady, who reportedly plans to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL, has established a slew of NFL records, some of which may never be broken.

Here’s a look at all of the records on which Brady is No. 1 in NFL history:

Regular season records

Most passes attempted, career: Brady threw 11,317 passes.

Most passes completed, career: Brady completed 7,263 passes.

Most passes completed, season: Brady completed 485 passes in 2021, an NFL record in his final season.

Most passing yards gained, career: Brady passed for 84,520 yards.

Most touchdown passes, career: Brady threw 624 touchdown passes.

Most games started at quarterback: Brady started 316 games.

Most games as winning quarterback: Brady was the winning quarterback in 243 games.

Postseason records

Most games: Brady played in 47 postseason games.

Most games, winning team: Brady was on the winning side in 35 postseason games. (No other player even played in 35 postseason games.)

Most passes attempted, career: Brady threw 1,855 passes in the postseason.

Most passes completed, career: Brady had 1,165 completions in the postseason.

Highest completion percentage, game: Brady completed 92.9 percent of his passes in a 2007 game against the Jaguars, the best completion percentage in any postseason game in NFL history.

Most yards gained, career: Brady threw for 13,049 yards in the postseason.

Most yards gained, game: Brady threw for 505 yards in the Super Bowl against the Eagles in 2017, the most ever in any postseason game.

Most 300-yard passing games: Brady had 18 games with at least 300 passing yards.

Most career touchdown passes: Brady threw 86 touchdown passes in the postseason.

Most touchdown passes in a game: Brady threw six touchdown passes in a playoff game against the Broncos in 2011.

Super Bowl records

Most games: Brady played in 10 Super Bowls.

Most games, winning team: Brady won seven Super Bowls.

Most passes attempted, career: Brady threw 421 passes in Super Bowls.

Most passes attempted, game: Brady threw 62 passes in the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Most passes completed, career: Brady completed 277 passes in Super Bowls.

Most passes completed, game: Brady completed 43 passes in the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Most consecutive completions, game: Brady completed 16 consecutive passes in Super Bowl XLVI against the Giants.

Most yards gained, career: Brady passed for 3,030 yards in his 10 Super Bowls.

Most yards gained, game: Brady passed for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.

Most touchdown passes, career: Brady threw 21 career touchdown passes.

Most attempts without an interception, game: Brady twice threw 48 passes without an interception in a Super Bowl, at Super Bowl XLII against the Giants and at Super Bowl LI against the Eagles.

Tom Brady has re-written the NFL record book originally appeared on Pro Football Talk