Tom Brady on WR Mike Evans defending him: 'Means everything in the world to me'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the bizarre week 2 game between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans. The GOAT struggled to produce on the field for a second straight week, and then excited a brawl that cost him his favorite target for the 4th quarter as well as next week’s game. Can Brady and the Bucs find some rhythm? Is there a call being made to Gronk? What was Bruce Arians doing get involved in the 4th quarter fight? Are all the rumblings true about Brady’s marriage being on the outs impacting his play? And Jameis Winston was the Jameis we’ve always known him to be in the NFL. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.