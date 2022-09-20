Tom Brady on WR Mike Evans defending him: 'Means everything in the world to me'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts to Week 2 scuffle against the New Orleans Saints.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is appealing his one-game suspension today, and he’ll have former NFL wide receiver James Thrash hearing his case. Evans’ appeal is set for today with Thrash making the determination about whether to uphold the suspension, according to multiple reports. Thrash is hired and paid jointly by the NFL and NFL [more]
The Bengals offense had its second straight inconsistent game as the Bengals fall to 0-2 on the season.
The National Football League announced Monday it has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for 1 game for shoving the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore. In a letter to Evans about the suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote, "When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints' players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation." Runyan continued, "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional." Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3xY9zGL
It sounded like the 49ers had George Kittle's long-term health in mind when they held the tight end out for the first two games of the season.
After three-TD game, Cleveland RB Nick Chubb again an elite fantasy option vs. Pittsburgh. Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce top their positions.
Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad. The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it. Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his [more]
The Bengals spent the offseason trying to improve their offensive line after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times over the course of last season, but the early returns have not been good. Burrow has been sacked 13 times over the first two weeks of the season and the Bengals are 0-2 as they head into [more]
After another week of college football action in the Big Ten, our conference team editors weighed in on the top performers.
Dane Jackson, who suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime, has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.
The Houston Texans had two rookies make Pro Football Focus' list of top-15 rookies for Week 2.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks' back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.
Evans will miss the Week 3 game between the Bucs and Packers.
The Broncos are ranked 27th in NFL power rankings this week.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the bizarre week 2 game between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans. The GOAT struggled to produce on the field for a second straight week, and then excited a brawl that cost him his favorite target for the 4th quarter as well as next week’s game. Can Brady and the Bucs find some rhythm? Is there a call being made to Gronk? What was Bruce Arians doing get involved in the 4th quarter fight? Are all the rumblings true about Brady’s marriage being on the outs impacting his play? And Jameis Winston was the Jameis we’ve always known him to be in the NFL. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Saturday wasn’t pretty, but no change at quarterback is on the horizon, nor should it be.
Per The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not planning a nonconference schedule that include Bedlam once OU moves to the SEC.