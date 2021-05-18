  • Oops!
Tom Brady working on unscripted series with Fox

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking for a new challenge. After winning his seventh Super Bowl in February, Brady has made it clear this football thing is too easy. For his next act, Brady is going to try his hand at television.

Brady is working with Fox on an unscripted series, the network announced Monday. Details are scarce regarding the project. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said the network was working on a series with Brady, and that was it. 

Kinetic Content, which has produced shows like "Love is Blind" and "Married at First Sight," may produce the series, according to Deadline. Both of those programs are relationship-based reality shows. Will Brady's unscripted program move in the same direction? If so, will Brady host the program? Serve as a judge? How is Brady involved? 

Tom Brady started a production company

Brady's foray into television isn't a new thing. He started a production company — 199 Productions — in 2020. The company's involvement in the unscripted Fox project could hint that the series will have something to do with Brady's life, though that's not guaranteed. 

So, where does that leave this project? Will Brady go on life-changing trips to learn about other cultures with Jimmy Garoppolo? Will he host a cooking competition where contestants can only cook with ingredients approved by Brady's diet? Will Brady help Rob Gronkowski finally find love?

Be honest, you would watch that last one.

