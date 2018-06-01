Tom Brady has been working out with Julian Edelman in Patriots practice bubble

He still hasn't made an appearance at Patriots OTAs, but Tom Brady has been working out with Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium.

Guess who's been a semi-regular showing up to Gillette and working out in the bubble? Tom Brady. Who's he working out with in those throwing sessions? Julian Edelman. Yet still no OTAs — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 1, 2018

While Edelman - coming off missing last season after knee surgery - has been participating at Patriots OTAs, Brady has stayed away. Last week, he was in Monaco for promotional events for companies with which he has endorsement deals.

Amid reports of tension between coach Bill Belichick and Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said last week that both the quarterback and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has also not participated in the team's voluntary OTAs, will be at mandatory mini-camp Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

