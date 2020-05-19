Tom Brady working out with Bucs teammates at Tampa school

Tom Brady has finally put on his Buccaneers helmet.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led a small group of teammates through a two-hour workout at a local school.

He was wearing an orange practice jersey over shoulder pads and his Bucs helmet as they worked out at Berkeley Preparatory School.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and center Ryan Jensen were among the players there, as they get used to a new quarterback. Brady apparently walked Evans through some routes, as they get to know each other’s abilities and preferences.

Also at the workout were wide receiver Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

The school is closed to students, and the new Bucs quarterback got through without incident. He’s already been chased out of a public park and surprised a local homeowner when he walked into the wrong house while looking for offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

