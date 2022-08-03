The Dolphins’ long-time love affair with Tom Brady cost them a pair of draft picks and a suspension for owner Stephen Ross. The quarterback remains in Tampa Bay, and the Bucs open the preseason against the Dolphins.

Brady, though, won’t play in that game.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Brady will sit out the Aug. 13 home game.

Brady played six snaps in the opening preseason game a year ago before sitting out the second preseason game. He played 18 snaps in the final exhibition. Brady went 12-of-16 for 163 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 preseason.

The Bucs play their final two preseason games on the road and then open the regular season with back-to-back games away from Raymond James Stadium. That means Brady won’t see the field in Tampa until Week 3 of the regular season.

Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin, the other quarterbacks on Tampa Bay’s roster, should see plenty of snaps this preseason.

Tom Brady won’t play in preseason opener vs. Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk