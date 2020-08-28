Tom Brady won’t bury the hatchet amid grudge against Peyton Manning, Colts

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady simply will not let this one go. Brady jumps at every chance to bring up the Indianapolis Colts’ scandal, during which they were accused of pumping crowd noise into the RCA Dome in the mid 2000s.

It’s getting a little ridiculous. The Colts, after all, were never proven to have done anything wrong. Peyton Manning denies it — with a mischievous smirk — to this day.

Still, Brady likes to bring it up when he can. And that’s exactly what he did on Friday when speaking to the Tampa media. Brady was asked about the piped-in sound at Raymond James Stadium for the Buccaneers’ scrimmage. Brady said the noises sounded like “one of the Colts’ old tapes in the RCA Dome,” per The Tampa Bay Times’ Greg Auman.

Brady said the piped-in sound at Raymond James Stadium at scrimmage today sounded like "one of the Colts' old tapes in the RCA Dome." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2020





Perhaps Brady feels wronged after the NFL has punished the Patriots repeatedly while the Colts went unpunished.