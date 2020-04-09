When Tom Brady was a child, Joe Montana was his favorite football player. And Brady still puts Montana on a pedestal.

Brady was asked by Howard Stern whether he has surpassed his childhood hero, and Brady refused to say he’s better than Montana.

“I can’t say that,” Brady said. “I would never say that. That’s not how I think about myself. The only thing I care about is am I the best I can be? I’m the best I can be.”

In terms of career accomplishments, however, Brady surpassed Montana a while ago. By the end of the 2020 season, Brady will have about twice as many career passing yards and touchdown passes as Montana. Brady also has about twice as many yards and touchdowns as Montana in the playoffs. With more Super Bowl rings, more Super Bowl MVPs and more regular-season MVPs, there’s not much of a case that Brady isn’t the better quarterback.

But Brady will let other people make that case.

Tom Brady won’t say he’s better than Joe Montana originally appeared on Pro Football Talk