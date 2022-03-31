Tom Brady wins? NFL Twitter reacts to Bruce Arians' Bucs coaching exit

Tom Brady wins? NFL Twitter reacts to Bruce Arians' coaching exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A wild NFL offseason just got even wilder.

Bruce Arians confirmed to NBC Sports' Peter King on Wednesday that he's stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians will transition to a front office role, while defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as the Bucs' new head coach.

Arians' surprising announcement comes just two weeks after quarterback Tom Brady announced he's coming out of retirement to return to the Bucs in 2022. The timing is certainly interesting, and makes one wonder if Brady returned under the stipulation that Arians wouldn't be the head coach.

Arians denied any connection between his move to the front office and Brady's return.

"No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing," Arians told King. "I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field."

But that didn't stop NFL fans and media members -- especially those in New England who have followed Brady since his Patriots days -- from promoting the narrative that Brady won a power struggle with his head coach.

When Tom Brady returns and then a month later Bruce Arians retires. pic.twitter.com/cZQ3aZij8g — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 31, 2022

Bruce Arians: Iâ€™m retiring from coaching pic.twitter.com/iypsRqgJeC — Overtime (@overtime) March 31, 2022

Tom Brady wins. https://t.co/dpBYjigGbF — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) March 31, 2022

It's not a coincidence — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 31, 2022

Brady and Arians certainly had their differences over two seasons together in Tampa Bay, and some reports suggested their relationship wasn't in a great place when Brady initially announced his retirement in February.

But Brady seemed to downplay any rift Wednesday night, showering Arians with praise in an Instagram post.

Bruce Arians steps away from coaching, hands the reins to Todd Bowles, and will make a move to the Bucs front office.



Tom Bradyâ€™s reaction on IG reads in part: â€œYou are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you.â€ pic.twitter.com/ywS7nTwetg — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 31, 2022

We don't know what went down behind the scenes in Tampa Bay over the last two months, but it sounds like all parties may have gotten what they wanted as Brady heads into his age-45 season.