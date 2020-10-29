Tom Brady wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month after crazy good October

Tom Brady wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month after great October originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is 43 years old and still racking up monthly honors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is wrapping up a very impressive October, and on Thursday morning he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Brady completed 105 of 159 pass attempts for 1,157 yards with 12 touchdowns and only one interception in four October games. The Bucs went 3-1 in those matchups and sit in first place in the NFC South with a 5-2 record.

The veteran QB's best performance of the month came in last week's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown.

Brady is actually the first Bucs player to ever win NFC Offensive Player of the Month. He also joins Boomer Esiason, Warren Moon and Vinny Testaverde as the only players to win this award in both conferences.

Brady's record 11 Offensive Player of the Month awards is one of many milestones that will be tough for players to match in the future.